Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 5986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $275,240.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter worth $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

