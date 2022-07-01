Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

