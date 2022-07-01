SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $168.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.