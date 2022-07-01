SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

XBI opened at $74.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $138.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

