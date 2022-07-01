SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.