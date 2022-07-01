SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

