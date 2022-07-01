Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIWF opened at 18.60 on Thursday. Spie has a 1 year low of 18.60 and a 1 year high of 19.20.
About Spie (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spie (SPIWF)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.