Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIWF opened at 18.60 on Thursday. Spie has a 1 year low of 18.60 and a 1 year high of 19.20.

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

