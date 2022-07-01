SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $120,180.80 and approximately $509.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.67 or 1.00235924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00214653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00238498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00075653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

