Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £132 ($161.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPX. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($166.73) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($160.96) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($128.82) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £126.03 ($154.61).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX stock opened at £100 ($122.68) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($110.51) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($211.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £122.78.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($113.85) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($79,695.74). Also, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,580 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £125 ($153.36) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($242,301.56).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.