Spire Wealth Management Acquires 17,238 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 296.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.