Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

