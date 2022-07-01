Spire Wealth Management Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN opened at $71.39 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.