Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1,637.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.