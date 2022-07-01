Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,265 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.38 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

