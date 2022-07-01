Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.80.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

