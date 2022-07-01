Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,394 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

