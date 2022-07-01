Spire Wealth Management Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.34 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

