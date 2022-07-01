Spire Wealth Management Sells 21,193 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,786,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

