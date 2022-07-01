Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,135 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

