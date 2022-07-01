Spire Wealth Management Sells 619 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK opened at $171.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

