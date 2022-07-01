Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,824 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.