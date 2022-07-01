Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

