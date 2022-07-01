Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.