SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SPX in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for SPX’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SPXC stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 471.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 68.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.