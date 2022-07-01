SSE’s (SSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE opened at GBX 1,616 ($19.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,773.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,690.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.