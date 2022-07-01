SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $241.45

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.45 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 228.30 ($2.80). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 232.90 ($2.86), with a volume of 1,592,183 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.54) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.08).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,970,923.81). Insiders have bought 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902 in the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

