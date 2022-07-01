St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

