Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

