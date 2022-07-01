State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of State Street worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in State Street by 1,595.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in State Street by 13.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.