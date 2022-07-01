State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

