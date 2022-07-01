State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
