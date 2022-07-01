State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

