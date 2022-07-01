Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

