Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,604.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

