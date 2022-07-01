Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ZWS stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

