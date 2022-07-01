Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Angion Biomedica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.