Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Cut to Sell at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

