StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.80. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

