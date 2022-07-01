StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

