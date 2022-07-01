StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

