StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

