StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.15. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $80,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

