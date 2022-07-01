Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.31. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 782 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The firm has a market cap of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

