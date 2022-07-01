Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 165,398 shares.The stock last traded at $67.87 and had previously closed at $70.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

