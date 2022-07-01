Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125,178 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the period.

HNDL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

