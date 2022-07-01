StrongHands Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,644.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $787,243.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 2,012.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,823,623,773 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

