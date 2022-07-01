Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,748,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 345,540 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

