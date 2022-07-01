Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,590,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 178,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $15.27 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

