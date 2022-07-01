Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 326 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 256.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 271,498 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

