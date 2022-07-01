Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.