Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
