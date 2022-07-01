SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.