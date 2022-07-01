SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
